CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements were given Tuesday in Chicago in the trial of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.
Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are accused of luring 9 year old Tyshawn Lee into an alley in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood four years ago promising him a juice box, but instead, prosecutors said they shot him several times.
Prosecutors said the two targeted Lee, because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.
The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty earlier this month in exchange for a 25-year sentence. In August, Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn.
Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan will be tried together but before separate juries, each of which will only consider the evidence as it pertains to one of the defendants.
Tyshawn Lee trial opening statements given, 2 on trial for murder of 9-year-old boy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More