Tyshawn Lee trial opening statements given, 2 on trial for murder of 9-year-old boy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements were given Tuesday in Chicago in the trial of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are accused of luring 9 year old Tyshawn Lee into an alley in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood four years ago promising him a juice box, but instead, prosecutors said they shot him several times.

Prosecutors said the two targeted Lee, because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.

The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty earlier this month in exchange for a 25-year sentence. In August, Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan will be tried together but before separate juries, each of which will only consider the evidence as it pertains to one of the defendants.
