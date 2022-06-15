Police officers run toward burning car to rescue 2 after fiery Oswego DUI crash | Video

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Dramatic new video shows two Oswego police officers running toward a burning car and rescuing two people from it.You can see the car's engine is on a fire, after a crash.Officers Hayes and Vargas can be seen running toward the burning car before pulling the driver and passenger out.They then worked to put out the flames.No one else was hurt in the crash.The driver was charged with DUI, among other offenses, Oswego police said."Things could have gone much worse," they said in a Facebook post Monday.