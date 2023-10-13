WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Oct. 13, 2023

ByDionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini WLS logo
Friday, October 13, 2023 7:17PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discuss the Bears next game vs Minnesota on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears and Justin Fields have had two good offensive performances in a row. Can they keep in going against the Vikings?

Sam Panayotovich gives Ryan and Dionne his best picks for the weekend while Jeff Meller tells all fantasy owners how to bolster their rosters this weekend.

The Weekly Walk-On is back with his high octane energy and who to watch in college and high school this weekend, while Ryan and Dionne talk about a great week for the Hawks and Connor Bedard.

Bear-ly Accurate predictions is back. See if Ryan can pick a Bears game winner this weekend.

