ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Nov. 10, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears win over a bad Carolina team did little to raise any fans' hopes. Did we learn anything new about the team? Dionne and Ryan will talk about what happen and where the Bears go from here.

Sam Panayotovich is here to tell you what games you may want to put some money on for the weekend. And Jeff Meller is back with an update for your fantasy rosters.

The Weekly Walk-On is back with a look at college and high school football this weekend. And a lot going on off the baseball field. The Cubs stun the baseball world with a new hire while Sox fans were equally stunned when play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti announced he was leaving to take a job with the Detroit Tigers.

Ryan and Dionne put a cap on the week and look forward to what's going on next week in Chicago sports.