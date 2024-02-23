WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 23, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 8:03PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: Feb. 23, 2024
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: Feb. 23, 2024Dionne brings us the latest with the Bears, including all their new coaching hires.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne brings us the latest with the Bears including all their new coaching hires, including the first female assistant coach in Bears history.

Dionne talks with Loyola Ramblers head coach Drew Valentine. The Ramblers are in first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are looking to make an incredible turnaround after they struggled last season.

Dionne talks about Northwestern basketball, the Chicago Blackhawks, and we get a preview of the Golf Show this weekend here in Rosemont.

Dionne shares her final thoughts about Matt Eberflus' beard, and our friend Dave Swerski sings about Justin Fields' social media habits.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW