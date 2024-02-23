ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 23, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne brings us the latest with the Bears including all their new coaching hires, including the first female assistant coach in Bears history.

Dionne talks with Loyola Ramblers head coach Drew Valentine. The Ramblers are in first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are looking to make an incredible turnaround after they struggled last season.

Dionne talks about Northwestern basketball, the Chicago Blackhawks, and we get a preview of the Golf Show this weekend here in Rosemont.

Dionne shares her final thoughts about Matt Eberflus' beard, and our friend Dave Swerski sings about Justin Fields' social media habits.