ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Oct. 20, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talked about the Bears and the first start of rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent. Will his start reveal a lot about this coaching staff or just raise more questions?

Sam Panayotovich was live in studio to give his best bets for the upcoming weekend in the NFL and college football. Jeff Meller is back with his best advice for fantasy football lineups, especially with six teams having a bye week.

The Weekly Walk-On previewed the college and high school football weekend, including the game of the year in IHSA. Also, the Blackhawks will have their first home game this week. Ryan and Dionne discussed how the first five games went in the new Connor Bedard era.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions is back to try and roll the dice on a Bears win this weekend.