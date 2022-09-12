Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is exploring new barriers after a wrong-way semi crash killed 2 on I-43 in Ozaukee County.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks.

It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported.

Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound semi, driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee.

"I saw that they had the interstate blocked off. All the cars were getting off, and I noticed some smoke in this direction," one witness said.

Some are wondering if cable barriers could have prevented the fiery crash, which killed both drivers instantly.

"I'm not sure what force they can actually handle, but it's definitely better than nothing," the witness said.

The barriers, which run on the median on I-43 north of Milwaukee, stopped 13 miles south of the crash site.

The state installed them in 2005, following a string of deadly cross-over crashes.

Truck driver Mark Scharhag said he'd welcome more barriers.

"It would help, anything that would help. You have to worry all the time. It's not necessarily you but the other person you need to worry about," Scharhag said.

The DOT said it has been adding these barriers across the state in recent years.