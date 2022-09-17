Paint your pet and help a veteran for National Service Dog Month

Paint your pet and help a veteran all month long at Chicago area Painting with a Twist locations. Half of proceeds go to the Dogtopia Foundation.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- September if National Service Dog Awareness month and two organizations are coming together for a great cause with a paint party.

Painting with a Twist is hosting Paint your Pet events throughout the month of September, and will be donating 50% of all their proceeds to the Dogtopia Foundation.

Dogtopia Foundation helps fund fully trained service dogs for servicemembers. Many veterans suffer from a variety of ailments that service dogs can help with. Not only do they help guide veterans who suffer from visual impairment, but they can also help provide balance, open and close doors, pick up items, and more.

Guests can paint their own pet during a paint and sip event and give back to help the Dogtopia foundation.

Click here for a list of paint your pet events in your area.