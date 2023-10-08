Chicago protest today: Hundreds of Palestinians march downtown as death toll rises in Israel, Gaza

A Palestinian protest in Chicago started at the Israeli Consulate on Sunday as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large turn-out for Sunday afternoon's peaceful demonstration.

Protesters at the rally voiced their passion and pain over the escalating conflict as both sides hope for an end to the brutality.

Hundreds of Palestinians and their allies took to the streets of downtown Chicago to show their support for their homeland.

"We're out here again to raise our voice, to make a very clear message: We stand with our people back in Palestine, that we're behind them 100%," said Muhammad Sankari with the United State Palestinian Community Network.

The group first rallied outside the Israeli Consulate along Madison Street before marching in full force to echo their message to Israel and the American public.

"The people of Gaza are facing essentially brutality and ethnic cleansing again by the Israelis," Sankari said. "We're here to say we want a stop to it. We don't want the United States to be supporting Israel anymore, and we want freedom and liberation for the Palestinian people."

Meanwhile, closer to the conflict in the Middle East, Ofer Bavli, with the Jewish Federation of Chicago, spoke with ABC7 by Zoom from his home.

"I live in Jerusalem, which is fairly far from the Gaza strip, and yet, we had to run for shelter nine times during the day yesterday, every time a siren goes off," Bavli said.

The emotions strong on both sides. Bavli reflected on the past 24 hours in his home country.

"In a country as small as ours, that means that virtually that every person in the country knows somebody who's been killed or injured or kidnapped," Bavli said. "This is by far the worst tragedy that Israel has ever faced in 75 years of history."

Following the development of this conflict, local law enforcement said, so far, there are no threats in the Chicago area.