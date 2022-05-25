apartment fire

Park Ridge apartment building fire leaves 2 hurt, including firefighter

Park Ridge firefighter injured already released from hospital
By Maher Kawash
Park Ridge firefighter 1 of 2 injured in apartment building blaze

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters spent hours on the scene of an apartment building fire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Park Ridge.

A resident and one firefighter were hurt, and the building sustained significant damage.

One person remained in the hospital Wednesday morning, and their condition is unknown.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Fire crews responded just before 11 p.m. to the 200-block of Thames Parkway.

As they were on the way, neighbors said there were some people trapped on the top floor.

RELATED: Residents mourn loss of Pheasant Run Resort as firefighters continue battling Saint Charles blaze

One woman explained some of the chaos as she escaped.

"I opened the door, and I saw tons and tons of smoke. I didn't have my phone; I just grabbed my son in my arms," she said.

Residents credited new smoke detectors for saving lives.

Early Wednesday, crews were still making sure all the hotspots were taken care of, especially on that top floor.

All residents living in the building were displaced because of the fire, and the Red Cross is helping them out.

