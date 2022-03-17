Park Ridge carjacking: Woman carjacked in Mariano's parking lot, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in a Mariano's parking lot early Wednesday morning.Police say the woman was gather her personal items out of her vehicle to go to work when she was blocked into the parking space by another vehicle. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cumberland Avenue.As she was blocked in, police said a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pushed past her and got into the driver's seat of her vehicle. The vehicle blocking her in quickly left and drove south on Cumberland from the parking lot, investigators said.The other suspect then took off in her Kia Sorento with license plate CL22377.The woman was not hurt, and police said no weapons were displayed during the incident.Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5252.