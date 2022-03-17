carjacking

Park Ridge carjacking: Woman carjacked in Mariano's parking lot, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman carjacked in Park Ridge Mariano's parking lot

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in a Mariano's parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman was gather her personal items out of her vehicle to go to work when she was blocked into the parking space by another vehicle. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cumberland Avenue.

As she was blocked in, police said a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pushed past her and got into the driver's seat of her vehicle. The vehicle blocking her in quickly left and drove south on Cumberland from the parking lot, investigators said.

The other suspect then took off in her Kia Sorento with license plate CL22377.

The woman was not hurt, and police said no weapons were displayed during the incident.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5252.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park ridgecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Carjacking, shooting, beating reported in downtown Chicago overnight
Chicago shooting: Gary man charged after another shot in South Loop
Man on phone with security guard during killing reveals final words
Man charged in security guard's death says shooting wasn't planned
TOP STORIES
Willie Wilson gas giveaway: Free fill-ups available in Chicago
Carjacking, shooting, beating reported in downtown Chicago overnight
Merri Dee, Chicago TV legend who survived kidnapping, dead at 85
Catch March's full worm moon in tonight's sky
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Zep 'tried to shame me' for reporting VP's racial slur: Chicago worker
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
Show More
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy Chelsea soccer team
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Ex-Cook Co. judge among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting
Chicago Weather: Mild and cloudy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News