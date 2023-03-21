Chicago mayor candidate Paul Vallas gets Bobby Rush endorsement; Johnson supported by pastors

As the Vallas-Johnson race for Chicago mayor continues, Bobby Rush threw his support behind Vallas Tuesday, while Johnson was endorsed by pastors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was another major endorsement Tuesday morning in the race for Chicago mayor.

Retired Congressman Bobby Rush said he is throwing his support behind Paul Vallas, who got emotional at a Bronzeville news conference.

It comes as Brandon Johnson received an endorsement from dozens of Chicagoland pastors.

"Been a really long campaign, but this has got to be the highlight," Vallas said.

Vallas got choked up and unable to speak for a moment with this newest backing from Rush.

The endorsement came after the two led an anti-violence march down 47th Street in Bronzeville.

Rush cited Vallas' experience and commitment to public safety, along with community policing and police accountability as key issues.

He also sought to address accusations that Vallas is a Republican in Democrat's clothing.

Meanwhile, Johnson also spoke to supporters.

"I am so humbled and grateful to be with you all today. This is an incredible moment in our city's history, and I recognize that this moment is far bigger than a dream. It's bigger than an individual's name," he said.

The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and early voting started Monday.