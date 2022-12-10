PAWS Chicago Holiday Adopt-A-Thon has hundreds of cats and dogs looking for fur-ever homes

There are dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of loving homes this holiday season and they're available to be adopted from PAWS Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Tis the season to adopt a pet.

PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no kill humane organization, kicked off its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon Friday.

Misty the kitten is one of the lucky ones. The stray is joining Julie Woertz's family following the death of her mother, and will be company for her adult cat.

"She's just going to be full of love. So I just feel like I'm rescuing her in that way," Woertz said.

The little kitty is one of hundreds of pets PAWS Chicago hopes to have adopted as part of their annual adopt-a-thon as shelters see capacity surge.

"The economic instability of 2022 has meant that a lot of people are giving up pets and for us it seems like in record numbers," said Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago. "We have about double the senior pets that we would typically have and we're doing about 45% more owner relinquishment year over year."

During this event PAWS is looking to double its weekly adoptions after pulling pets in need from Chicago Animal Control and 13 high-kill states.

They are looking to place roughly 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens in loving homes. Adoptions fees max out at $150 for cats and $350 for canines, and just to make sure the adoptions are a good fit, the organization has potential adopters take a "comPETibility" test to ensure a safety net for every animal.

The organization also offers extensive resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and provides a safety net for every animal, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will always be cared for.

You can view adoptable pets on the PAWS Chicago website.