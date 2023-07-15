PAWS Chicago launches Mobile Vet Clinic, free pet vaccines for South Side communities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago is launching a new Mobile Vet Clinic to help pet owners in South Side communities.

The vehicle is Chicago's first free mobile veterinary clinic.

Starting this month, the PAWS Chicago Mobile Vet Clinic will regularly serve Englewood, West Englewood, Woodlawn, and the Back of the Yards neighborhoods with no-cost care, ensuring pets are ready for spay and neuter surgery and providing treatment and preventative care to pets in need who would otherwise not have access to a veterinarian.

The PAWS Chicago Mobile Vet Clinic is launching with two days of vaccine clinics. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday and a free vaccine clinic for about 150 dogs and cats in Englewood. There is another free vaccine clinic Saturday at Sherman Park in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, serving another 150 dogs and cats.

