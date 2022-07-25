Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum names Chicago native as first African American CEO in its history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago native is making history at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Erin Amico will be the first African American to lead the museum in its 165-year history.

"I am humbled and honored. I could have never imagined this," Amico said.

Amico is a Chicago native who graduated from the Latin School of Chicago and Northwestern who said that she's always been a fan of the museum. She emphasized the important role the nature museum plays in Chicago's communities.

"I've always known what an incredible place the nature museum was," Amico said. "What really excited me was learning about the work that we do in education. Science matters. Science is incredibly important, and in connecting with our education team and learning about the work that we do, particularly in under-resourced communities that really spoke to my personal mission."

Amico said that the Notebaert Museum has expanded its resources beyond the museum's walls to also digital exhibits since open after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so proud of the team," Amico said. "We were able to pivot during the pandemic and really move to virtual. One of the things I'm incredibly interested in continuing to build upon in this role is our digital outreach."

During the pandemic, the museum increased its focus on virtual resources such as its digital series "Curious by Nature," and other online resources.

For those interested in upcoming events, future exhibits and admission information visit naturemuseum.org