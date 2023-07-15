Voting begins for Peoples Gas safe digging 'ambassadog' mascot

The winning pup will have an important job: to remind Chicagoans to call 811 at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voting is underway to decide which Chicago dog will become the new safe digging "ambassadog" for Peoples Gas.

Now through July 25, voters can visit a link to vote atop the Peoples Gas homepage.

The five finalists are Dolly, JioJio, Kevin, Lou and Odie.

The winning pup will have an important job: to remind Chicagoans to call 811 at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project.

When property owners call 811, expert technicians will come out at no charge to mark spots where underground utility lines are buried so none of them gets hit, and everyone stays safe.