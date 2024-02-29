Cooking Up A Storm: Pepper and egg sandwich

Pepper and egg sandwiches fly off the menus on Fridays in Lent, when many Catholics abstain from meat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with a Chicago classic that becomes very popular during the Lenten season!

Helping us make this version is the mayor of Elmwood Park, Skip Saviano, who's a chef himself and restauranteur Angelo Lollino.

Skip and Angelo what over what is needed to make a pepper and egg sandwich, how long it takes to assemble along with other Lenten dishes.

Elmwood Park has had restaurants that have been around for decades, including Johnnie's, Jim and Pete's and New Star.