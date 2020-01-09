2 reported coyote attacks would be first in years, if ever: Chicago Animal Control officials

RELATED: Child bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park, police say
A coyote was spotted Thursday morning roaming outside of Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville hours after a man and 6-year-old boy were injured in separate attacks, Chicago police said.
The sighting occurred near Fairbanks Court and Erie Street. The coyote ran past some of the hospital staff outside and it had a limp and an injured paw.
That sighting follows an incident in the evening hours Wednesday night when police said a 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Hospital with an injury, telling doctors there that he was walking on the sidewalk in the 700-block of North Fairbanks Court when a coyote came from behind and bit him. He was treated for a scratch and released. But Chicago Animal Care and Control officials said they had not been able to speak with him yet.
CACC officials, including Kelley Gandurski and Dr. Tom Wake, provided an update on the coyote activity Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: CHICAGO ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL SPEAK ON RECENT REPORTED COYOTE ATTACKS
Gandurski said CACC teams have been responding to all recently reported coyote sightings made via 311.
She also said coyotes are an important part of the ecosystem, preying on small rodents, but do not want contact with people.
"While this seems unusual, interaction with coyotes, coyotes living in the city is quite common. It's been going on for generations," Gandurski said.
But the reports are concerning to some Chicago residents.
"It's crazy, just to know that a coyote was over here, I'm nervous," said Charmin Beckless, who works in the area. "I have to be careful now leaving work, so I'm going to be looking over my shoulder."
Chicago Animal Care and Control vans were seen in Oz Park in Lincoln Park after a reported sighting later Thursday morning. Nearby Abraham Lincoln Elementary School canceled outdoor activities due to the reported sighting.
Lincoln Park High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a coyote was spotted nearby. The school, at 2001 N. Orchard St., remained on lockdown as crews responded to sightings of a coyote, according to Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton.
"Earlier today two schools were placed on a temporary soft lockdown following a coyote sighting, which simply restricts students from going outside while Chicago police and Animal Care and Control assessed the situation," a CPS spokesman said Thursday afternoon. "We have been given the all clear to lift the lockdown and the district is in the process of notifying families."
The attack on the man comes on the heels of a coyote attack Wednesday afternoon when a young boy was bitten multiple times by a coyote in Lincoln Park near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.
Police said the boy was walking with a caretaker near Cannon Drive and Fullerton Avenue when he was bitten on the head.
The boy was treated by paramedics and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Officials said he suffered head lacerations and is expected to be OK.
Meanwhile, many are on guard.
"We're in a place you got to always keep an eye out around you and be aware of your surroundings," said Lauren Kleist, a neighbor.
Four to five coyotes were reportedly spotted Wednesday outside of a school near Cleveland Avenue and Division Street. Chicago police were called, and notified Chicago Animal Care and Control.
CACC is assisting Chicago police with the investigation into the attacks and other coyotes spotted in the last week.
The agency posted a warning on social media about coyote sightings in city neighborhoods.
Though it is unusual for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311.— Chicago Animal Care and Control (@ChicagoACC) January 9, 2020
"While it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311," the agency said in a statement.
Video sent to ABC7 Eyewitness News by a viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, shows a coyote walking around Old Town early Wednesday morning. The viewer said he saw the coyote chase a woman walking nearby, so he honked his horn to thwart a possible attack.
He said the animal had a limp, just like a coyote seen last week in Lincoln Park and the one seen in Streeterville Thursday.
On Tuesday, firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit rescued a young coyote from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor, CACC said.
Alderman Michele Smith recently sent out a warning to 43rd Ward residents after a coyote attacked a small dog in that area as well. Gandurski said it was not clear if the same coyote was responsible for the reported attacks, but CACC wants residents to be cautious.
She said those who see coyotes should make loud noises and large gestures to scare the animal off.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.