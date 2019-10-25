Boo from the Zoo: Animals at Brookfield Zoo play with pumpkins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Halloween is almost here, and these animals love pumpkins as much as people love pumpkin spice lattes.
Animals at the Brookfield Zoo received pumpkins as a special Halloween treat this week. Bears, goats and a binturong enjoyed their gourds.
The Brookfield Zoo said the pumpkins are one way staff can physically and mentally stimulate the animals.
The zoo's inhabitants will receive pumpkins again during the final weekend of Brookfield Zoo's "Boo! At the Zoo" Halloween celebration on October 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
