4TH OF JULY

4th of July 2018: How to keep your pets happy and safe this Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are tips on how to keep your pet safe this 4th of July (Shutterstock)

From fireworks to barbecues, all the things we humans enjoy about the Independence Day aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends. While you may want to invite Rocky and Bailey to join in the festivities, check out these tips before making a decision.

Loud noises and large crowds can be scary for animals, so fireworks aren't really their thing. According to the American Humane Society, the 5th of July is the busiest day of the year for most shelters.

  • Get your pets inside well before it gets dark. Even outdoor cats should be brought inside for the night. Make sure they are safe from loud noises and flashes of light while inside.


  • If you know that your pets are startled by loud noises, have someone stay at home with them if you end up leaving the house to celebrate the holiday.


  • Close up your house - scared animals are great escape artists and will find a way out.


  • To lessen the startling boom of fireworks, leave on the TV or radio for background noise.

  • Make sure your animals are wearing ID tags and if they're microchipped that the information is up to date.


  • Contact a veterinarian before the holiday if you believe your pets should be tranquilized


  • If you do lose your pet, don't wait to start looking. Knock on doors, call your local shelter and check Craigslist.


Fireworks aren't the only Fourth of July issue pet owners should consider. Keep an eye on your little guys all day long.

  • Don't leave alcoholic beverages where animals can reach them. Pets get drunk too and it's not fun or safe for them.


  • Keep matches, lighter fluid, and citronella products out of reach. All contain chemicals that can be dangerous for pets.


  • Glow jewelry can be fun for after-dark festivities, but they don't mix well with pets. The luminescent chemicals can cause gastrointestinal irritation and you don't want them eating the plastic tubing and connectors either.

Check out more Fourth of July Safety Tips from the ASPCA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalfireworks4th of julysafetyholidaydogs
4TH OF JULY
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms, lightning add to hot weather for the holiday
July Fourth in Chicago: Fireworks, parades, food and fun
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Morton's The Steakhouse chef demonstrates recipes for your holiday barbecue
More 4th of july
PETS & ANIMALS
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News