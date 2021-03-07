shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium penguins waddle through Chicago's 'Friends' experience

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- The Shedd Aquarium penguins are on the move again in their latest field trip adventure.

Four penguins from the Chicago aquarium took an unusual field trip to a replica set of hit 1990s TV show "Friends."

RELATED: Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips

Magellanic penguins Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes from waddled through set replicas at "The Friends Experience" in Chicago.

The penguins have experienced a variety of field trips since the beginning of the pandemic. Some of their trips have included tours to fellow Shedd residents, other Chicago museums and even Soldier Field.

RELATED: Go behind the scenes with Shedd Aquarium's new Virtual Penguin Encounter

The field trip provided exercise and variety for the penguins.

ABC News contributed to this article.
