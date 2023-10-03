Philadelphia biker breaks window of car with children inside; police release photos to find suspect

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released new images of the motorcyclist wanted for smashing a car's rear windshield while two children were riding in the back seat.

The photos released on Tuesday show the biker's face with his helmet resting on the top of his head.

Philadelphia police

Police say he was with a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in the area of Philadelphia City Hall around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

During the incident, the biker climbed on top of a car and used his feet to break out the rear window.

When he was confronted by the woman who was driving the car, the biker picked up a black handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her.

Video obtained by Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI on Monday showed the confrontation, but the biker's helmet covered his face by that time.

The driver of the car was Nikki Bullock. She was with her girlfriend, their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, delivering for Uber Eats when the incident occurred.

Bullock said she was first sideswiped by the biker near City Hall.

"So I started arguing out the window. They start arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention and in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and jumped on the car," Bullock recalled.

Video of the incident, which was captured by George Coloney from a nearby tourism bus, showed Bullock getting out of the car and approaching the rider, who appeared to have a gun on him.

"I already seen the gun. He was trying to point it in the car anyway," Bullock said. "He jumped on the windshield. He already went through the windshield. I might as well get out."

Bullock and the rider proceeded to get into a confrontation before he took off and left the area with a group of other bikers.

She and her girlfriend grabbed their children from the backseat and walked away.

Bullock said she filed a police report on Sunday night and spoke with a detective on Monday morning.

She said she was grateful neither child was hurt.

"They are OK, not a single scratch," Bullock said. "I have a guardian angel. Thank God."

Bullock said she hopes police are able to track down the biker.

District Attorney Larry Krasner called the behavior of the bike rider "completely outrageous."

"Whoever that person is, if that person is caught and I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going very vigorously after that person for that conduct," Krasner said. "This has gotta stop. Anyone who is out there on those ATVs or motorbikes, and anybody who is out there drifting, please know we understand how dangerous this is. We know how much you are endangering other people with your conduct and there is a price to pay for that."