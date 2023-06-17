Getting rid of that old phone or computer? Keep your private and personal information out of the hands of strangers with these quick tips.

How to protect your private information when getting rid of old phones, computers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Getting rid of an old electronic device? Keep private and personal information out of the hands of strangers with these helpful tips from the Illinois Attorney General's office.

Make sure to protect stored personal information.

Remove all memory cards and SIM cards that likely contain data and personal photos.

Make sure the old computer's hard drive is wiped clean by deleting all data. But first, you'll want to back up and store information and hard drive to a new device or to an external storage.

Return devices and smartphones to their factory settings. That will delete data.

If a device cannot be donated, the Attorney General's office recommends people use the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's list of electronic recyclers to find local drop-off sites or schedule a pickup.