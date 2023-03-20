Pitchfork Music Festival releases full 2023 lineup: Big Thief, Bon Iver, The Smile coming in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pitchfork Music Festival lineup is here. The 2023 headliners are The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver.

This year's festival will take place over three days from July 21-23 in Union Park.

SEE ALSO: Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full 2022 lineup

Tickets are on sale now. Single-day passes are $109, and thee-day passes are $219. Upgrades for exclusive amenities are available.

Full Lineup

Friday, July 21

The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman (Live), Mavi, Sen Morimoto, Contour

Saturday, July 22

Big Thief, Weyes Blood, King Krule ,Snail Mail, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, Deeper

Sunday, July 23

Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee, Killer Mike, JPEGMafia, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, Ariel Zetina