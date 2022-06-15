theater

'The Chinese Lady' takes the stage at Theater Wit in Lakeview

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Telling Asian stories onstage in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a play at the Theater Wit that tells the story of the first Chinese woman on U.S. soil. She was put on display so Americans could see a "real Chinese lady."

The play is called "The Chinese Lady."

Helen Young is the show's director. She's been working to see more Asian stories told on stage in Chicago.

TimeLine Theatre Company is also offering on demand viewings of the show.

For more information, click here.
