Armed men rob PNC Bank in Elgin; FBI releases photos of suspects

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin police and the FBI are searching for two people involved in a bank robbery Saturday.
Authorities said two armed men robbed the PNC bank located in the 1600-block of Larkin Avenue in Elgin.
The men verbally demanded money before taking off.
One man was seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a black winter hat and a blue surgical mask. He also had transition eyeglasses and black boots, according to the FBI.
The other man was wearing a black and red jacket, a black shirt, tan pants and light grey or tan shoes. He also was wearing a black hat and black face mask.
No one was injured and no one is in custody.
Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.