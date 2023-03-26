Armed men rob PNC Bank in Elgin; FBI releases photos of suspects

Elgin police and the FBI are searching for two people involved in a bank robbery Saturday.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin police and the FBI are searching for two people involved in a bank robbery Saturday.

Authorities said two armed men robbed the PNC bank located in the 1600-block of Larkin Avenue in Elgin.

The men verbally demanded money before taking off.

One man was seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a black winter hat and a blue surgical mask. He also had transition eyeglasses and black boots, according to the FBI.

The other man was wearing a black and red jacket, a black shirt, tan pants and light grey or tan shoes. He also was wearing a black hat and black face mask.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.