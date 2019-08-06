Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park home raid

According to police, officers raided the home conducting a search warrant around 9:38 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. Troy Street and found the reptile along with guns and drugs.
A spokesman for the police department declined to say what the search warrant was for.
The alligator was turned over to animal control, police said.
No one is in custody.
No future details about the investigation were immediately available.
Alligators in Chicago|
Last month, an alligator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" was caught after days of evading trappers in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.
A few weeks later, two men claimed they fished another alligator out of the Humboldt Park lagoon in a Facebook Live video but police found "inconsistencies" in the story.