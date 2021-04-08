Police responding to shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, Texas -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan are responding to a shooting inside a business Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed there are multiple patients, but there are no details on how many or the extent of their injuries. The suspect is currently at large. No description is available.
Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
