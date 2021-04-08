texas news

Police responding to shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas

By Marla Carter

A law enforcement presence blocked off a roadway near the scene of a shooting in Bryan, Texas, on April 8, 2021. (Cassie Stricker/The Eagle)

BRYAN, Texas -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan are responding to a shooting inside a business Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed there are multiple patients, but there are no details on how many or the extent of their injuries. The suspect is currently at large. No description is available.

Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingworkplace
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Parents angry after students watch Floyd death in class
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Ave. over I-290
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Man faces gun charge after toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive
I-57 shooting leaves person seriously injured
IL reports 3,739 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Gov. Pritzker announces 150K additional vaccine appointments for Cook and collar counties next week
Show More
Our Chicago: Religious leaders address COVID-19 vaccines
Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release
U of C institutes stay-at-home period after COVID outbreak reported
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
White Sox welcoming fans back for 1st time since 2019 for home opener
More TOP STORIES News