Chicago shooting: 1 injured in police-involved shooting in Englewood, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, September 17, 2023 9:23PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was injured in a shooting involving Chicago police on the city's South Side on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 7300 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition, but did not provide further information about their injuries. CPD said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the shooting.

COPA investigators are responding to the scene, and asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609.

Further information was not immediately available. CPD is expected to provide an update later Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
