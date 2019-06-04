Alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Alderman Burke was arraigned on federal racketeering and bribery charges. Last week, a grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment against the 14th Ward alderman. Burke and his top political aide Peter Andrews were named as defendants in a federal bribery case against Lake Forest developer Charles Cui.
Burke is accused of using his position as Finance Committee chair to solicit and extort business for his private tax law firm. Prosecutors said Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as Cui tried to secure permits for a Northwest Side redevelopment.
Burke was secretly recorded by former Alderman Danny Solis, who wore a wire for the FBI. When developers of Chicago's Old Main Post Office allegedly didn't hire Burke's firm, Burke is allegedly heard saying "They can go (expletive) themselves."
Andrews and Cui also pleaded not guilty. All three men are scheduled to appear in court on June 21.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called on the alderman to resign.