Politics

Alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke went before a judge Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

Alderman Burke was arraigned on federal racketeering and bribery charges. Last week, a grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment against the 14th Ward alderman. Burke and his top political aide Peter Andrews were named as defendants in a federal bribery case against Lake Forest developer Charles Cui.

Burke is accused of using his position as Finance Committee chair to solicit and extort business for his private tax law firm. Prosecutors said Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as Cui tried to secure permits for a Northwest Side redevelopment.
I-TEAM: Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team reports on Charles H. Cui, a Lake Forest real estate developer, the first additional person charged by federal prosecutors in connection to the Alderman Ed Burke investi



Burke was secretly recorded by former Alderman Danny Solis, who wore a wire for the FBI. When developers of Chicago's Old Main Post Office allegedly didn't hire Burke's firm, Burke is allegedly heard saying "They can go (expletive) themselves."

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed against him
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on Alderman Ed Burke to resign during a news conference Friday morning.



Andrews and Cui also pleaded not guilty. All three men are scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called on the alderman to resign.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplake forestarcher heightscrimeracketeeringchicago city councilbriberyextortion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Burke to resign after allegations in federal bribery case
Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
New court documents 'suggest there's more out there' in Burke probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
2 women shot at South Shore gas station
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
Show More
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's captain removed from job over BBQ grill
More TOP STORIES News