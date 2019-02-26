The Chicago mayoral election features an historic number of candidates Tuesday, 14 in all.The candidates have been out working to win over any undecided voters and a number also cast their own ballot.Many of the candidates reminded people that in an election with so many names on the ballot, every last vote counts. Some voted early and others were out Tuesday to do their part.Lashawn Ford cast his ballot at a West Side elementary school shortly after the polls opened at 6:00 a.m.Bob Fioretti added one more vote to his total at a West Loop polling station a short time later.Paul Vallas cast his ballot early as well in Lincoln Park like others to allow more time to continue to campaign through the day."We've run the type of campaign we've wanted to run, a campaign about solutions and I'm very optimistic that voters are going to find me qualified to be mayor," Vallas said.Gery Chico went to his polling place at Harold Washington College."We're very confident in what's going to take place today and now we're going to go out and meet some more voters, train stops, different wards throughout the city," Chico said.Garry McCarthy who cast his ballot at a restaurant in River North.Toni Preckwinkle cast her ballot at this elementary school in Hyde Park and spoke about what's at stake."Well clearly, it's a very important election or Chicago," Preckwinkle said. "It's probable the most heavily contested election in what, 30 years? I am really optimistic. We had a very good weekend and hope for the best here."