I-TEAM

Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court

EMBED </>More Videos

Next week is the sixth anniversary of incarceration for defrocked ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. In a new filing obtained by the I-Team, the government says he should stay there. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ross Weidner and Barb Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four months after imprisoned ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider tossing his convictions on corruption charges, the ABC7 I-Team has learned that U.S. officials are ripping his efforts.

The government's 34-page Supreme Court response, obtained Friday by the I-Team, dismantles Blagojevich's appeal from last November. Blagojevich had argued that the nation's highest court could settle lingering disagreements in lower courts over what constitutes illegal political fundraising by taking up his case.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco asks the SCOTUS to deny Blagojevich's latest appeal, which came after multiple failed bids to have his corruption conviction thrown out or his 14-year prison term reduced. The sentence is the longest ever imposed on an Illinois politician for corruption-and there have been many.

The defrocked governor is entering his sixth year at a federal prison in Colorado. Among other convictions, he was found guilty of trying to extort a children's hospital for contributions and seeking to trade an appointment to Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat for campaign cash.

Supreme Court justices have already turned down an initial Blagojevich appeal and numerous arguments in the latest filing simply regurgitate arguments that were previously rejected. Blagojevich maintains that never in his alleged acts of corruption did he "explicitly demand campaign contributions ... in return for any official act."

In today's filing the solicitor general says Blagojevich's "argument is without merit" and "incorrect" with pages of legal arguing over the meaning of "explicit" quid pro quo.

The Chicago trial Judge James Zagel re-imposed Blagojevich's original 14-year sentence at a resentencing in 2016. That was ordered after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in dismissed five of 18 convictions. The 7th Circuit judges said the evidence against Blagojevich on the 13 counts that remained was "overwhelming."

The government on Friday restated some of the court's derogatory references to former governor Blagojevich and that his "...conduct was particularly egregious because of his status as Illinois's chief executive."

In asking the Supreme Court to reject Blagojevich's latest appeal, the solicitor general restated that "When it is the Governor who goes bad, the fabric of Illinois is torn and disfigured."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrod blagojevichI-Teamu.s. & worldsupreme court
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Accused Iranian spy arrested in Chicago considers case 'preposterous'
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Feds charge man in Chicago in bizarre Iranian spy plot
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
More I-Team
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News