Thaddeus Jones becomes the first Black mayor of Calumet City; defeats incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Thaddeus Jones becomes the first Black mayor of Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Thaddeus Jones became Calumet City's first Black Mayor.

Saturday was a historical day for the South Suburb when Jones took the oath Saturday during a special city council meeting, which was set for the purpose of swearing in Calumet City officials.

"I would just like to say thank you to my family and all my supporters who have been here with me, cried with me, laughed about me when I had my hair grow a little, and actually pray with me," Rep. Jones said.

Jones, who defeated incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz in last month's election, will duel-wield the title of state representative and mayor of Calumet City.
