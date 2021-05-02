CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Thaddeus Jones became Calumet City's first Black Mayor.
RELATED: Several Chicago suburbs choosing mayors, trustees and council members Tuesday
Saturday was a historical day for the South Suburb when Jones took the oath Saturday during a special city council meeting, which was set for the purpose of swearing in Calumet City officials.
"I would just like to say thank you to my family and all my supporters who have been here with me, cried with me, laughed about me when I had my hair grow a little, and actually pray with me," Rep. Jones said.
RELATED: Evanston mayor election 2021 among local Illinois primary elections Tuesday; mayoral races also in Dolton, Berwyn
Jones, who defeated incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz in last month's election, will duel-wield the title of state representative and mayor of Calumet City.
Thaddeus Jones becomes the first Black mayor of Calumet City; defeats incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz
THE MAYOR
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News