After 19 years as the Alderman of the 4th Ward, Toni Preckwinkle was elected in 2010 as Cook County Board President, the first African American woman elected to run the roughly $5 billion government of the 2nd largest county in the nation.As the top executive in Cook County, Toni oversees one of the nation's largest public health and hospitals systems and, one of the largest criminal justice systems and the largest Forest Preserve system in the country.Toni Preckwinkle spent 10 years teaching high school history. She credits her time in the classroom as not only preparing her for public service but helping to shape her policy priorities.