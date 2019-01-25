MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: Toni Preckwinkle

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle.

After 19 years as the Alderman of the 4th Ward, Toni Preckwinkle was elected in 2010 as Cook County Board President, the first African American woman elected to run the roughly $5 billion government of the 2nd largest county in the nation.

As the top executive in Cook County, Toni oversees one of the nation's largest public health and hospitals systems and, one of the largest criminal justice systems and the largest Forest Preserve system in the country.

Toni Preckwinkle spent 10 years teaching high school history. She credits her time in the classroom as not only preparing her for public service but helping to shape her policy priorities.

Biographical information from toniforchicago.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidateschicago mayor election
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEET THE CANDIDATES
Amara Enyia: Chicago mayor candidate
Bill Daley: Chicago mayor candidate
Gery Chico: Chicago mayor candidate
La Shawn Ford: Chicago mayor candidate
John Kozlar: Chicago mayor candidate
More meet the candidates
POLITICS
Amara Enyia: Chicago mayor candidate
Bill Daley: Chicago mayor candidate
Gery Chico: Chicago mayor candidate
La Shawn Ford: Chicago mayor candidate
John Kozlar: Chicago mayor candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
More News