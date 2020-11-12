vote 2020

Illinois Election Results: Lauren Underwood declares victory over Jim Oberweis in 14th District race

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood declared victory over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis as the Associated Press called the race in her favor Thursday, more than a week after Election Day.



At last count, Underwood was ahead of Republican state senator Jim Oberweis by more than 4,000 votes. Underwood has 51% of the votes, with 200,037, to 49% for Oberweis, who has 195,749 votes.

A spokesman for Jim Oberweis' campaign issued the following statement in response: "The Associated Press calling the race in the 14th Congressional District for Lauren Underwood does not change anything in this race from a legal standpoint. Illinois election law has provisions to allow parties in a closely contested race to seek a recount to ensure that all legal votes are counted and to ensure that the final outcome is the right outcome. There are still votes that have yet to be counted. The totals at this point are unofficial totals as the race has yet to be certified. We are committed to exploring all of the legal options at our disposal and will pursue these options that are afforded our campaign under law."

Election Results: Full results for local, national elections

Oberweis claimed victory on Election Night when he was in the lead, but mail-in votes favored Underwood.

When Underwood won the 14th congressional district in 2018 she made history, becoming the first woman and the first African American to represent the district. A registered nurse, the political newcomer was part of a wave of dozens of Republican districts across the country that flipped to Democrat.

Oberweis is hoping he wins and returns the district to a Republican stronghold.

Underwood raised more than $7 million during her campaign, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.

The 14th District covers portions of seven different counties and typically leans Republican.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslake countyvote 20202020 presidential electionelectioncongress
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
False claims spread online about election tech firm
Karl Rove acknowledges presidential election 'won't be overturned'
Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot issues Chicago COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
IL reports record 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
IN reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
Art on the Mart returns with 'The Nutcracker'
Show More
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Chicago Weather: Clear, slightly milder Thursday
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
More TOP STORIES News