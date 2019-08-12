Politics

VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard

LITTLETON, Colo. (WLS) -- Former Governor Rod Blagojevich was seen on video exercising in the prison yard Sunday in Littleton, Colorado.

He was shirtless and sporting a full head of gray hair. Monday morning, he remains behind bars.

Last week, President Donald Trump said he's considering commuting his sentence. Blagojevich is halfway through serving a 14-year sentence after he was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. Blagojevich was wiretapped in phone conversations.

"He's been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens - over a phone call which he shouldn't have said what he said, but it was braggadocio you would say," Trump said last week. "I would think that there have been many politicians - I'm not one of them by the way - that have said a lot worse over the telephone."

Although Trump said he is moving toward cutting Blagojevich's sentence short, he certainly could decide to pardon him. Either way, if it happens, the actual released would be quick, according to sources familiar with the process. The governor could be headed home either the same day or certainly within several days of such a decision.

