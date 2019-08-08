President Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5451527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A timeline of the charges, conviction and incarceration of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump has suggested he may commute the prison sentence of disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.President Trump indicated on Air Force One late Wednesday night that he's very strongly thinking about commuting the former governor's sentence. The president made the comments to members of the media on the flight back to Washington from El Paso."I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison," Trump said. "And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things - and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich. And I'm thinking about commuting his sentence."Blagojevich is halfway through serving a 14-year sentence. He was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008."He's been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens - over a phone call which he shouldn't have said what he said, but it was braggadocio you would say," Trump said. "I would think that there have been many politicians - I'm not one of them by the way - that have said a lot worse over the telephone.""His wife I think is fantastic and I'm thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly," the president added. "I think it's enough, seven years."President Trump also indicated that his announcement about the sentence could happen soon.ABC7 has reached out to the Blagojevich's family and his attorneys for comment.