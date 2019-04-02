chicago mayor election

Chicago Mayoral Election: Voters to decide between Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle in historic election

Chicago voters will make history Tuesday, regardless of who wins the mayoral run-off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters will make history Tuesday, regardless of who wins the mayoral run-off.

Either Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle would be the city's first African-American female mayor. Both candidates are making their last minute appeal to voters.

Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle spent the day Monday campaigning. Lightfoot held a phone bank urging supporters to get out and vote. Preckwinkle rallied supporters on the west side, and sounded optimistic.

"Well look, we've been out here hitting it hard and our volunteers and field staff have been working really, really hard for the last couple of weeks, so we've said to people don't pay attention to the polls," Lightfoot said.

"Really encouraged, we've gotten a great reception today," Preckwinkle said. "We've been all over the city, we went to Humboldt Park, Devon. We're here now and of course I was on the South Side this morning so, gotten a good reception so I'm encouraged."

Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Who's in the race for mayor? Meet the Candidates

Lori Lightfoot

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Lightfoot's campaign promises.


Toni Preckwinkle
Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's campaign promises.



Voter turnout is projected to be about 35 percent, the same as it was for the February 26 election. Polls open at 6 a.m.

Voters in several suburbs will choose mayors Tuesday. They include Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Harvey, Naperville, Palos Park, Schaumburg, Wheaton and Wood Dale.

We have complete coverage of Chicago's run-off election Tuesday as well as the big suburban races. Stay with ABC7 all night on the air, on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App for results, reaction and expert analysis.
