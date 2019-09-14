Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke Investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
There's a development in the case of embattled Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.
John Case with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss a move by two other aldermen that may have allowed Burke to skirt conflict of interest rules.
Buke, the longest serving alderman in Chicago history, is currently facing charges for attempted extortion and for allegedly using his political office to drive business for his law firm. Burke has pleaded "not guilty" and won reelection in February 2019.
