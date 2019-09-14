better business bureau

Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke Investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

There's a development in the case of embattled Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

John Case with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss a move by two other aldermen that may have allowed Burke to skirt conflict of interest rules.

RELATED: Alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Buke, the longest serving alderman in Chicago history, is currently facing charges for attempted extortion and for allegedly using his political office to drive business for his law firm. Burke has pleaded "not guilty" and won reelection in February 2019.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagocrimebetter business bureauracketeeringchicago city councilbriberyextortion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
Better Business Bureau alerts consumers about two growing scams
Weekend Watch: BGA investigates O'Hare Airport
Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams
Better Business Bureau: Imposter Fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease in Batavia
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police
Couple accused of ditching adopted girl, moving
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Teammates honor teen who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool
Show More
Field Museum hosts 6th annual ID Day
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Bridge lifts along Chicago River begin Saturday
More TOP STORIES News