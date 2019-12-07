Weekend Watch: Chicago's Environment Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
In 2012, former mayor Rahm Emanuel eliminated Chicago's Environment Department, but current mayor Lori Lightfoot has vowed to bring it back.
Brett Chase with the Better Government Association joined AB& Chicago to talk about how close Lightfoot has come to fulfilling that campaign promise.
