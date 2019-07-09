Wrongful death lawsuit may be filed against DCFS for handling of AJ Freund case

A McHenry County judge appointed a bank Monday to serve as the administrator of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund's estate, the Daily Herald reported. The appointment would help attorneys for the estate investigate the state's handling of AJ's case.
WATCH: DCFS timeline of interactions with AJ Freund's family
Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by his parents.
The pictures, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, were taken inside the home in 2013, before and around the birth of their son AJ.
SEE INSIDE: Photos from AJ Fruend's home show filthy conditions
The boy was found dead in in a shallow grave in Woodstock, IL in April.
WATCH: AJ Freund's body found 6 days after he was reported missing
Before his body was found, Crystal Lake police released reports of 17 visits to the home over the last five years, documenting what they called unacceptable living conditions, DCFS concerns for the welfare of the children, and alleged drug use.
AJ was taken away from his mother by the Department of Children and Family Services at birth after traces of opiates were found in his blood. He was returned to his parents' custody 18 months later.
His parents, Joann Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund, Sr., 60. of Crystal Lake are charged with murder. They both remain in McHenry County Jail on $5 million bail. Each has pleaded not guilty.
WATCH: DCFS releases full history with AJ Freund's family
