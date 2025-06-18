Body camera video of now-deceased woman detailing husband's abuse can be played at trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- His wife was found dead in a stairwell inside a South Loop high rise in October.

Adam Beckerink stepped before a judge in Berrien County, Michigan, Tuesday on issues related to prior charges of domestic abuse against his now-deceased wife.

Beckerink sat in court, feet from his now deceased wife's family, as prosecutors played 911 calls of Caitlin Tracey crying and pleading for help, and never before seen body camera video of police intervening at her Michigan home.

The screams of Beckerink, charged with domestic abuse, were captured on police body camera video. The sounds echoed through the Berrien County, Michigan, courtroom. Held to the floor by police officers, in the video Beckerink wailed for help as his wife, Caitlin Tracey, laid nearby on the bed in tears. This was August 19, 2024.

It was Tracey who had called for help, pleading again for police intervention from a husband she had sought protective orders against. A New Buffalo police officer testified it happened repeatedly.

"We seek justice in all of our domestic violence cases, regardless of whether a victim is able or willing to come forward and testify. Obviously, in this case, our victim is unable, due to tragedy, to come forward," said Berrien County Prosecutor Amy Byrd.

With agreement from a judge, the videos and 911 call will now be the only chance for Tracey to tell her story of alleged abuse.

"She was afraid to be in the house alone, because he had accosted her in every room in the house," Tracey's neighbor, Bunny Coyner, told the I-Team.

Beckerink's defense attorney fought to withhold the body camera footage.

"What Ms. Tracey said to you was, um, that you did not have consent to come in the house, that's what she said to you," Joseph Fletcher, Beckerink's attorney, said to the officer who responded to Tracey's house on at least two occasions.

Two months after the chaotic arrest of Beckerink last August, Chicago police found Tracey's body at the bottom of a stairwell in the South Loop building where her husband lives.

The Cook County medical examiner ruled her manner of death "undetermined." The report details multiple skull and rib fractures, and a traumatic amputation of the right lower leg.

Tracey's family and their attorney sat in the court's front row, feet from the man they say tormented her.

"Her family continues to believe in the strength of the legal system and remains confident that justice will be served for Caitlin, both in Michigan and in Chicago," said Mowitt Drew III, an attorney for the Tracey family.

As Tuesday's hearing ended, Beckerink left the courtroom handcuffed on contempt charges, for what a Berrien County judge ruled were violations of his bond.

Beckerink is under a court-ordered 24/7 curfew and monitoring for alcohol and drug use. The judge said Beckerink failed a drug test and Chicago Police were called to his apartment last month because he was intoxicated and harassing an employee at his condo building.

So far, a trial date has not been set for the Michigan abuse charges.

