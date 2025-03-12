Here are some of the best rooftop, patio bars in the Chicago area | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As temperatures go up in the Windy City, Chicagoans want to go out and enjoy the weather at a trendy rooftop bar on an staple patio deck.

Here's a list of some of the best rooftop and patio bars and restaurants across the Chicago area:

River Roast: Located on the Chicago River at 315 N. LaSalle Street, their menu features contemporary American tavern fare. Chicagoans can enjoy a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a new featured cocktail everyweek.

Recess at City Hall This spot offers relaxed dining experience, located at 838 W Kinzie Street in the West Loop. The spacious patio allows guests to enjoy flavorful dishes and refreshing drinks in a lively, open-air atmosphere.

Rooftop Cinema Club Fulton Market Although its not a bar, its a great way to enjoy Chicago's weather and watch a movie. The spot opens its doors early to give visitors time to enjoy cocktails, take photos and enjoy the views. It's located at 311 North Morgan Street.

Carnivale: Chicago's one-of-a-kind restaurant serving Latin-fusion cuisine invites guests to take advantage of patio season on the scenic outdoor terrace with refreshing libations and sensational signature dishes. The West Loop hotspot also offers seven unique private and semi-private spaces, perfect for celebratory events. Carnivale is located at 702 West Fulton Market St.

LondonHouse Rooftop: Also known as LH Rooftop, vistors can enjoy an elevated dining and a lively atmosphere until midnight daily with a stunning view of the city. Keep an eye out for themed events happening this summer at 85 East Wacker Drive.

Terrace 16 Voted among the best rooftop bars in Chicago by The Rooftop Guide it has breathtaking views. It is open seven days a week and offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and bar hours. It is located at 401 N Wabash Avenue on the 16th floor.

Komo Chicago: A Japanese fine dining destination on West Loop's Restaurant Row, located at 738 W Randolph St., Chicagoans are invited to take their taste buds on an unforgettable journey this upcoming season on Komo's intimate, four table patio for those looking to take their experience outdoors, with both a la carte and 8-course tasting menu available. Guests are invited to test out their latest Happy Hour Menu with half off featured cocktails and delicious items such as Fried Katsu Bao, Japanese Tacos, Spicy Tuna Crunch, and more.

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant: Formerly Engine Company 104 of the Chicago Fire Department, the landmark restaurant at 1401 South Michigan Ave. features both a lush backyard patio providing a quaint escape in the city as well as an outdoor veranda affording picturesque views of the South Loop skyline. The timeless house favorites including steaks, chops, and seafood, are complemented by distinctive, contemporary seasonal dishes.

City Cruises Chicago If the thought of taking an elevator to a high-rise rooftop makes you uneasy, City Cruises is another great option to take in the city's views. Visitors can take a dinner, brunch, lunch or cocktail cruise around the Chicago River. Cruises board at 455 N Cityfront Plaza Drive.

Steak 48: The luxurious River North spot located at 615 N Wabash Ave. offers a second-floor outdoor dining patio to enjoy a beautiful summer night in Chicago. Diners can choose between USDA Prime steaks, the highest-grade Wagyu steaks, fresh seafood, and shellfish among many chef-crafted sides, inventive appetizers, handcrafted cocktails and curated wine selection.

Aire Rooftop: One of Chicago's most sensational rooftop decks, located at 100 W Monroe St. above the Hyatt Centric the Loop Chicago, has opened for the 2024 summer season with a bang. AIRE is thrilled to announce new modifications of the space, including new furniture and added seating, a new grill station that will offer chargrilled pizzas and a full menu, and a self-serve beer station where beer can be poured by the ounce.

101 Club: Coming in hot, the 101 Club is one of Chicago's newest destination for outdoor dining this spring and summer located at 101 E. Erie Street. Opening April 22nd, 101 Patio Bar & Grill boasts an open-air patio space equipped with two fireplaces and surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking landscaping. With a Mediterranean focused menu ranging from shareable small plates to soups, salads, hearth-baked flatbreads, handhelds and seafood-centric entrees the sensational food is accompanied by craft cocktails, world-class spirits, international wines and local brews. Opening May 15th, 101 Rooftop features sweeping views of the Chicago Skyline. The rooftop will serve sensational craft cocktails alongside a strong selection of wines by the glass and local beers in a vibrant, sophisticated setting. On the menu, visitors will find a selection of shareable appetizers, fresh salads, burgers, sandwiches and a range of sushi offerings from maki to sashimi and nigiri. In the summer months 101 Rooftop will offer a Sunday Dixieland Jazz brunch experience, and a DJ spinning every Friday and Saturday evening.

Tanta Chicago: Offering traditional Peruvian cuisine, Tanta Chicago has a beautiful seasonal rooftop terrace perfect for enjoying the restaurant's signature pisco sour cocktail.

Gibsons Italia: This modern Italian steakhouse has exceptional views of the Chicago River and city skyline. Rooted in authentic Italian cooking and the superior steak tradition established at the iconic Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Gibsons Italia at 233 N Canal St. features the highest quality ingredients from around the globe, from gold-extruded pastas to a world-class tour of beef. The spacious and stunning roof deck offers panoramic views of the Chicago River and the city skyline, including a retractable roof and a beautiful fireplace for the colder months. Throughout the space, you will find stylish lounge furniture and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook: Enjoy classic American fare in a casual setting al fresco on the lakeside patio in the Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook, 2815 Jorie Blvd. Water's Edge serves both savory and sweet breakfast dishes and-later in the day--fresh salads, wraps and sandwiches. Whether starting the day in Oak Brook with a hot breakfast or taking a break from the pool for a family lunch on the patio, There's a seat for you at Water's Edge.

Utopian Tailgate: This Chicago rooftop bar offers quirky decorations, full restaurant, games and live music on top of the Second City Building at 1608 N Wells St. in Old Town. With a curated menu of elevated tailgate fare and an extensive bar program, Utopian Tailgate delivers high times, chill vibes, and an unforgettable experience where the party never ends...and neither do the views.

Ranalli's: The pizza bar in Lincoln Park, with another location in the West Loop, offers guests delicious pizza, Italian fare, and great drinks in a comfortable setting. The space at 1925 N Lincoln Ave. is lively and whimsical, featuring a large, dog-friendly outdoor sidewalk café and a custom mural by local artist Anthony Lewellen. It's a great spot for friends and family to gather and enjoy a tradition of legendary pizza and memories to come. In addition to a sit-down dining experience, Ranalli's offers carryout and delivery seven days a week.

Robert's Pizza: At 465 N McClurg Ct., Robert's features an open kitchen, 18 seat bar and 142 seat restaurant with floor to ceiling windows that open up onto the Riverwalk. Robert's dock and outdoor patio along the Ogden Slip is one of the best kept secrets in the city!

Piccolo Sogno: Located at 464 N Halsted St., Piccolo Sogno features a menu of fresh, seasonal rustic Italian cuisine with an impressive all-Italian wine list. And yes, it has a patio!

Cabra Chicago: A spirited rooftop dining and drinking destination inspired by the vibrant flavors of Peruvian Cuisine. Helmed by acclaimed Chef Stephanie Izard and her longtime partners Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group, Cabra offers crave-worthy food in a colorful, lively setting. Meant to be enjoyed family-style, Cabra's menu features a variety of shareable plates that are bold in flavor and bright in taste, alongside an equally expressive cocktail menu and wine list. Panoramic views of Chicago are visible at every angle of the rooftop restaurant, providing remarkable daytime and nighttime views. The outdoor patio is perfect for warm days, but the bright and airy restaurant atmosphere captures sunshine 365 days a year. It's located at 200 N Green St.

Lonesome Rose: Lonesome Rose is one of Chicago's all-day bars and a restaurant specializing in Tex-Mex-inspired menus. And, it has a rooftop terrace! You can find it at 2101 N California Ave. in Logan Square.

ROOF on theWit: A glamorous escape set 27 stories above it all, ROOF on theWit has an expressive design and entertainment, sweeping skyline views, and unique hand-crafted cocktails and cuisine. Rated Hotel Bar of the Year by Nightclub & Bar Awards and one of the Top 3 Rooftop Bars in the World by Travel+Leisure, the indoor/outdoor downtown Chicago venue at 201 North State St. features a retractable ROOF and a space that is climate controlled, making ROOF accessible all year-round.

Aba: This Mediterranean restaurant, with a rooftop patio, is located at 302 N Green St. in Chicago's historic Fulton Market District. Inspired by summer in the Mediterranean, the restaurant space was designed by Lettuce Entertain You's internal design team, led by Director of Interior Design Avril Zayas in collaboration with Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs.

Forbidden Root: Chicago's first botanic brewery and restaurant in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, located at 1746 W Chicago Ave, brews craft beer inspired by nature, exploring a rich world of wild ingredients such as herbs, spices, flowers, fruits and roots. More than just a brewpub, Forbidden Root also offers fresh and seasonal dishes that are a blend of approachable, but elevated, comfort food led by Executive Chef Peter Beatty. Forbidden Root has select sidewalk tables and seating at the table by their overhead doors for those looking for al fresco. A selection of al fresco dining is also available at sister property Cultivate by Forbidden Root in Ravenswood (1746 W Chicago Ave).

Rooftop at Nobu Hotel: Offering commanding views of the Chicago skyline, the Rooftop at Nobu Hotel at 155 N Peoria St. features smaller and larger plates inspired by the team at Nobu for a more relaxed, cocktail-driven lounge experience.

Offshore Rooftop: Located at the far east end of Chicago's Navy Pier, Offshore Rooftop at 1000 E Grand Ave. offers unencumbered views of Lake Michigan and the city's famed skyline. The stunning, multi-seasonal space also boasts a world-class kitchen and full-service bar.