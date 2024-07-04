WATCH LIVE

Milwaukee man charged in deadly CTA bus shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 12:01PM
Chicago police said a Milwaukee man has been charged in a deadly shooting on a CTA bus in Bronzeville earlier this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly shooting on a CTA bus in Bronzeville earlier this week, Chicago police said.

Jeremy Howard, 20, of Milwaukee has been charged with felony possession of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery, police said.

The shooting on a CTA bus at about 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 3400-block of South State Street.

Police said an altercation broke out onboard the #29 State Street bus and the driver reported that a passenger pulled a gun and fired on another.

A man in his late 20s was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The CTA driver was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

