3 teens shot, seriously injured in West Ridge, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening on the city's North Side,

The shooting happened near near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue in West Ridge, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Francis hospital in serious condition, fire officials said. The third victim was taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

The victims' exact ages and genders were not immediately known.

No information about the shooting from Chicago police was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

