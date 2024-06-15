1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings across city this weekend, Chicago police say

The weekend is off to a violent start in Chicago with a string of shootings happening within a span of five hours, all on the city's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 1 person was killed and 13 others were wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend, Chicago police said.

A string of shootings happened within a span of five hours, all on the city's West Side.

Among those killed in the violence was a 13-year-old boy.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed Friday in a Chicago shooting on South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale, police said.

According to police, the boy was shot just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night while standing on the sidewalk on the 1300 blk. of South Independence Boulevard in the Lawndale community.

He died at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Less than two hours later in West Garfield, a 34-year-old man was driving on the 4300 blk. of West Monroe Street just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police said the man then hit several parked cars. The and was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About 20 minutes later, a 49-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were struck by gunfire while in a backyard in the 500 blk. of North Laramie in South Austin.

CPD said the 33-year-old woman is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital while the others are listed in good condition.

Four more people are recovering after similar shootings early Saturday on the West Side.

CPD said one is listed in serious condition while three others are in good condition.

No one is in custody following any of the shootings, police said.

