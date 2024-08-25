Chicago shootings: At least 30 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 30 people have been shot, five fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man is dead and two others are injured after an early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 1700-block of North Harding Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Two men, 32 and 19 years old, and a third person, identified only as female, were standing on the street when someone fired shots, police said.

The 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head. The Chicago Fire Department transported him in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old man, shot in his back, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The female victim, whose age was not immediately known, was not shot, but suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

About two hours later, a woman was shot to death in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman was outside when an unknown offender approached her on foot and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in her chest, was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a teen seriously injured near a football stadium on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 10300-block of South Cottage Grove near the Gately Park Stadium, which is located at 810 E. 103rd St. in Pullman near Roseland, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told ABC7 the shooting happened during a back-to-school event. There was a basketball game going on during the event, and after it wrapped up crowds of teens started to gather in the parking lot.

A 15-year-old boy was standing among the crowd in the parking lot when he was approached by a white vehicle and someone inside began to fire shots at him, police said.

One witness who rendered aid on scene told ABC7 the teenager was arguing with a person in a white SUV before the shots were fired and the SUV drove off.

The teen victim was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported to be in serious condition.

Some of the teenager's family could be seen outside of the hospital Saturday night as the victim continues to be treated.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

Hours later, a 21-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a car in Chicago Lawn.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 7:15 p.m. in the 7200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known, and no arrests were reported.

About an hour later, three people were injured, including a teen, in a shooting on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 8:07 p.m. in the 3600-block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The three victims were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot. The circumstances of the shooting was not immediately known, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the groin, police said. They were also taken to Mt. Sinai, where they were both reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Later Saturday evening, a person was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2400-block South Christiana Avenue just after 11 p.m.

An unidentified person, identified only as male, was found with gunshot wounds to his body.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

A man was found shot to death in South Chicago on Friday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call, and while touring the area, received an additional call about a person shot.

Officers discovered an unresponsive 35 to 40-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department arrived to treat the victim, who was pronounced on scene.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, five fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.