Chicago weather forecast Thursday includes chance of severe storms, including wind, hail risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a severe weather risk Thursday in the Chicago area, as storms are expected to move through.

The entire area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather, and some southwestern counties are under a Level 3 risk, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

The main window for storms is 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and big hail and high winds are the main threats.

The tornado threat is low, but a spin-up cannot be ruled out along any high wind boundaries, Mowry said.

It will be muggy and hot Thursday ahead of the storms.

On Wednesday, a 90-degree temperature was reached for the first time this year.

A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Wednesday night, but they are not expected to be severe.

Friday and Saturday should be pleasant, but next week will have intense heat.