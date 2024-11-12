Defense to begin cross examination in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

The feds' star witness, Fidel Marquez, is on the stand in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's federal corruption trial in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a four-day break, defense attorneys prepared to begin cross examination on Tuesday.

So far, prosecutors have drilled in on star witness, Fidel Marquez.

Video recordings between Mike McClain and Fidel Marquez were played for the jury Wednesday.

In the videos, they discussed ComEd's renewal of the Doherty contract, and how to justify the amounts to the new CEO, Joe Dominguez.

Jurors were shown undercover video of the former ComEd executive meeting with Madigan confidant Michael McClain Wednesday.

Marquez pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to bribe Madigan by providing no-work jobs to those close to the then-Illinois House speaker.

Defense attorneys Thursday objected to the use of the word "patronage" at the beginning of the day.

The term was used when questioning Marquez Wednesday.

The judge noted Mike McClain had used it in a recording; so, it wasn't new.

But, the judge said prosecutors can't use it in a series of questions. They must provide some context and significance.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

The trial is expected to last into December.

