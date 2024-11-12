Defense to begin cross examination in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a four-day break, defense attorneys prepared to begin cross examination on Tuesday.
So far, prosecutors have drilled in on star witness, Fidel Marquez.
Video recordings between Mike McClain and Fidel Marquez were played for the jury Wednesday.
In the videos, they discussed ComEd's renewal of the Doherty contract, and how to justify the amounts to the new CEO, Joe Dominguez.
Jurors were shown undercover video of the former ComEd executive meeting with Madigan confidant Michael McClain Wednesday.
Marquez pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to bribe Madigan by providing no-work jobs to those close to the then-Illinois House speaker.
Defense attorneys Thursday objected to the use of the word "patronage" at the beginning of the day.
The term was used when questioning Marquez Wednesday.
The judge noted Mike McClain had used it in a recording; so, it wasn't new.
But, the judge said prosecutors can't use it in a series of questions. They must provide some context and significance.
Mike Madigan trial live updates: Defense to begin cross examination in fmr. IL House speaker trial
Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.
The trial is expected to last into December.
Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial
Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan
ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge
House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down
Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation
IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications
Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman
Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering
Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more
Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob
Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case
All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan
Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case
Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling