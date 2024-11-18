FBI agents testify on search warrants in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues Monday.

The morning was spent picking up where the trial left off Thursday.

Prosecutors have essentially called one FBI agent for each of the search warrants executed on the homes/offices of Mike McClain, Jay Doherty, Shaw Decremer, Ray Nice, Frank Olivo, Ed Moody and more.

These are the recipients of alleged no-work jobs from Madigan and the lobbyists who placed them on their payrolls.

The whole purpose has been to introduce into evidence all sorts of documents, including paystubs and invoices for the alleged no-work jobs, which, according to the FBI's fraud accountant, ran $1.3 million between 2012 and 2019.

Prosecutors say Moody was paid $354,750 between 2012 and 2018; Olivo was paid $368,000 from 2011-2019; Nice was paid $415,000 2012-2019; Michael Zalewski was paid $45,000 2018-2019 and Edward Acevedo received $120,000 2017-2019.

Two more significant witnesses are expected Monday.

They are Madigan's 13th Ward precinct captain, who would be dispatched across the state to door-knock during difficult campaigns.

He was the beneficiary of one of the alleged ComEd jobs and later was appointed as Cook County commissioner.

The other is Juan Ochoa, who was close with Luis Gutierrez and Chuy Garcia. It was because of those connections that Madigan directly recommended him to be on the ComEd Board.

He served only briefly because, within a year, Madigan was indicted.

Former Alderman Daniel Solis is also expected to testify this week.

Last week, current and former ComEd and Exelon employees took the witness stand to speak on the alleged no-work jobs prosecutors say were traded for passing legislation.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

The trial is expected to last into December.

